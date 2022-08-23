ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. will seek an additional $2.5 million to continue the blight elimination program.
Broderick spoke Tuesday at the Anderson Rotary Club meeting, touching on several programs planned for the city.
In the past, the city has received federal dollars to demolish abandoned homes.
Broderick said that with those funds, Anderson demolished 140 houses; with additional funding, it removed an additional 60.
He plans to request the $2.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to continue removing blighted properties.
Broderick said that in addition to razing residential units, the funds could be used on industrial and commercial properties.
Two years ago Broderick announced a plan to revitalize the Athletic Park area along White River with proposed improvements, including an entry plaza and café, playgrounds, aquatics centers, rock climbing, performance stage and great lawn, plus connections to existing trails.
The proposal includes a Ferris wheel, several water features and playground areas designed for different age groups.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission in 2020 pledged $20 million toward the project.
Broderick said the city applied for state funding as a Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, grant as part of a package with Carmel and Noblesville.
He said the city is in line to receive about $1.3 million from that.
“I’m awaiting the final word on the grant funding,” Broderick said. “If we can start work and not jeopardize the grant, work could start this fall.”
Concerning the Marsh store on Nichol Avenue, owned by the Redevelopment Commission, Broderick said he is meeting with potential investors interested in a grocery store and other retail outlets.
“We’re actively marketing the property,” he said. “My goal is a market.”
Broderick said the city will probably not advertise for requests for proposals for the property because it would then open it to other potential development.
He said the city is planning to spend $900,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to go along with $1.2 million received by the Community Development Department to address the homeless in the city.
“The Community Development Department funds are to be used for mental health and addiction programs,” Broderick said. “It’s a complex problem.”
The city has reached out to private landowners about removing homeless encampments along White River.
“We have to get permission from the property owners to remove the homeless and get them into local programs,” he said.
During his remarks, Broderick highlighted improvements to the city’s park system, including a new splash pad and playground equipment at Mays Park and various improvements at Funk, Jackson, Pulaski and Streaty parks plus Shadyside Activity Center.
Broderick noted that businesses that have located in the downtown area include Creatures of Habit, Cultured Wine Club, Kettle Top Brewhouse and Oakley Brothers.
“There is more going on in the downtown area than in the past 10 years."