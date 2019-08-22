ALEXANDRIA —“Remember the universal concept of righty tighty lefty loosey,” said Alexandria-Monroe Library Youth Services Manager Brad Sowinski as he looked to satisfy children’s curiosity about how things work.
Sowinski’s sage advice was offered up as children started removing dozens of screws from the back of a broken television and monitor during the library’s Create & Destroy program Wednesday.
“It’s about getting tools in the kids' hands,” he said. “This provides a good safe environment for them to be destructive.”
But it wasn’t all about tearing things apart to get a look inside.
Sowinski presented the kids with a problem to troubleshoot. Getting small noisemakers out of a subwoofer used with AV equipment at the library. Each boom of the woofer would vibrate the small noisemakers with annoying results.
In short order they had them out. “That was fantastic that they got that,” Sowinski said.
