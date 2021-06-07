ANDERSON — Former Congresswoman Susan Brooks has received an honor from the Junior League of Indianapolis for community leadership.
Brooks represented the 5th District in the U.S. House from 2012 through 2020, when she decided not to seek re-election in the Republican Party primary.
She was named the 2021 recipient of the Mary Harriman Community Leadership Award by the Association of Junior Leagues International.
The award is named after Harriman, who was a social activist who founded the Junior League in 1901. The prestigious award is given each year to a Junior League member whose volunteer efforts echo Harriman’s sense of social responsibility and her ability to motivate others to share their talents through effective volunteer service.
Brooks joined the Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) in 1992 and, in her first active year in the league, co-chaired a project called the Women’s Appointment Collaborative, which was designed to increase the number of women on boards and commissions in Indianapolis.
Brooks has continued to advocate for women at every stage of her career, which has included serving as a criminal defense attorney, deputy mayor of Indianapolis, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana and senior vice president and general counsel for Ivy Tech Community College.
“I am incredibly honored to receive the Mary Harriman Community Leadership Award,” Brooks said in a press release. “I share this recognition with all of the incredible women who have been JLI members over the years. It is an acknowledgment of the superior opportunities and training available to us and the ways we’ve learned and grown thanks to JLI.”
The award will be presented to Brooks in person at the Association of Junior Leagues International annual conference, which will be held in Indianapolis in October.
“Susan truly embodies the modern-day spirit of Mary Harriman,” JLI president Patrice Dawson said. “She is a role model and mentor who encourages others to use their skills and talents to address a variety of challenges facing communities today.”
