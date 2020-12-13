ANDERSON — Republican Susan Brooks is preparing for the next chapter in her life as her term in the U.S. House comes to a close.
Brooks was elected in 2012 to represent the 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House and announced last year that she would be retiring in 2020.
During an interview with The Herald Bulletin, Brooks said she has been surprised at how busy she’s been during her final year in office.
“I’m running through the tape,” she said as her schedule remains packed through the end of the year.
Brooks said she has nothing lined up for the future yet but vows not to be a stranger.
“I’m going to take time to slow down the pace and focus on family issues,” she said. “I don’t know what my next chapter of work will be, but it will have to include lots of flexibility.”
This past year Brooks worked to encourage more Republican women to run for elective office and saw a historic number of women and women of color elected to Congress.
“I will try to help our party to encourage women to run for office at all levels of government,” she said.
In her farewell address in Congress on Wednesday, Brooks said, she tried to touch on one or two items from each county in the 5th District, mentioning the federal funding for the Eisenhower Bridge in Anderson and visiting with a farmer in Frankton to enjoy pork chops and corn on the cob.
“I loved visiting businesses, schools, senior citizens and first responders,” Brooks said. “I got to do a lot of cool, interesting things.”
She enjoyed visiting with local farmers and businesses throughout the district during the past eight years.
Brooks said she was able to pass a lot of legislation in the U.S. House while working in a bipartisan way.
“I will miss the most the people of the 5th District,” she said.
In her farewell address Brooks touched on four ways that members of Congress can restore confidence with the American people: work in a bipartisan fashion; remain connected to their communities; encourage diversity; and plan for the future.
“When I decided to run for Congress in 2011, it was because I wanted to make a difference in my community and country,” she said. “I wanted to do my part to restore confidence in Congress – to reassure people that our government can and does do enormous good.”
Brooks said she was proud of her service on the Select Committee for Modernization of Congress that made 97 bipartisan recommendations to increase efficiency and transparency.
“I’m hopeful the House committee will continue that work,” she said.
Brooks said the coronavirus pandemic prevented her from getting around the 5th District more during this year.
“I loved serving my country, state and community,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.