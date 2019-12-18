ANDERSON — As expected, Rep. Susan Brooks joined with all the Republican members of the U.S. House in voting against the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Brooks, R-5th District, which includes all of Madison County, voted against the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.
The articles of impeachment are now forwarded to the U.S. Senate for a trial with all 100 senators serving on the jury.
Brooks announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking reelection for a fifth term.
In a prepared statement following the votes, Brooks said “disappointedly” the House Democrats have been driven by partisan animosity. She called the process “flawed.”
“Their desire to find a path to impeach the President began the day he was sworn in,” she said. “Contrary to past impeachment inquiries, there was no neutral independent investigation that took place before this impeachment inquiry began.
“Chairman (Adam) Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee led the most partisan process imaginable acting as the investigator, prosecutor, grand jury, and judge. Contrary to past precedent, Chairman Schiff selected what evidence was heard and prevented the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee and the President from presenting evidence of their own. Even with a completely one-sided and unfair fact gathering process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats did not make their case.”
Brooks said she didn’t believe the facts of the two articles of impeachment.
“I do not believe the President committed high crimes and misdemeanors, therefore I voted against the Articles of Impeachment,” she said.
Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, said after the votes that he hopes the Senate acts quickly to end the partisan subversion of the Constitution.
“While Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer and the other do-nothing Democrats are rabidly attempting to overturn the 2016 election, President Trump and Republicans are negotiating fairer trade deals, strengthening our border, creating jobs, growing our economy and working on issues that actually matter to Hoosiers,” the Madison County resident said.
During an interview with National Public Radio, Sen. Mike Braun said he has not necessarily determined how he will vote on impeachment of Trump.
“I will listen to hear if something different comes out,” he said. “I’m prepared to be impartial and will see if other pertinent information is different from what I’ve heard before.”
Braun said the impeachment process is political but he tries to listen to both sides on every issue.
“I don’t think there will anything more to learn,” he said and that any Senate trial will be a rehash of what has already been released.
“Today (Wednesday) the impeachment process will be formalized,” Braun said. “The foundation of how we got here was different from other proceedings. That has tainted the process a little bit.”
He said the impeachment process is different than when Richard Nixon resigned from office and when Bill Clinton was impeached.
“When Trump was elected he was upset with business as usual when we got here,” Braun said. “He is not a politician. Both Nixon and Clinton were traditional politicians.”
Sen. Todd Young told a Louisville television station on Tuesday that he believes most of the evidence in the case is already public.
Young said he has not done a “nose count” to find out how senators may vote on the issue, but he said he believes any votes to impeach or remove the president will primarily fall along party lines.
He would not say how he may vote.
“I’m going to be a conscientious United States senator, do my job, review the factual record, apply it against what I regard as the appropriate standard of high crimes and misdemeanors, and then I’ll cast my vote,” Young said.
