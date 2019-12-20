ANDERSON — Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana voted to approve the new trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The U.S. House approved the measure in a bipartisan vote, 385-41, Thursday and it awaits action in the U.S. Senate early in 2020.
Mexico has already approved the agreement and Canada needs to ratify the agreement, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“I am proud to vote for USMCA because it is a victory for Hoosier workers, farmers, small businesses and manufacturers,” Brooks, R-5th District, said in a statement. “As I travel my district and meet with Hoosiers, the most regular request I hear is to finally pass USMCA.
“Indiana is the 8th largest agricultural exporter in the nation,” she said in the statement. “Hoosier farmers have overwhelmingly shared with me how crucial international trade is for their businesses.”
Brooks said the agreement guarantees economic certainty and opens new markets so Hoosier farmers can expand agricultural exports.
“American farmers will be better positioned to feed American families and the world with this 21st century trade deal,” she said. “Additionally, Indiana has over 500,000 small businesses that employ 45 percent of Hoosiers, which foster local economies and support our communities. USMCA is the first trade agreement supporting these small businesses and allows each business to better compete in the global market.”
The trade agreement eliminates a “local presence” requirement for cross-border service providers meaning small businesses will no longer have to open a foreign office to do business in these countries.
“Indiana is an automotive manufacturing state and 76,000 jobs are expected to be added to the United States automotive sector because of USMCA,” she said. “This bipartisan trade agreement will help Hoosier manufacturers streamline custom procedures, reduce inefficiencies and allow American products to hit the market faster.”
Angela Hoffman, co-executive director of Farmers for Free Trade, said passage is a victory for American farmers who have been seeking certainty and stability on trade.
“USMCA continues duty-free access to Canada and Mexico which has been a bed rock of U.S. ag export growth for over 25 years,” she said. “USMCA also provides important new wins including expanded market access for poultry and dairy; provisions that require science-based decision making on trade; and advances in supporting 21st century agricultural innovations.”
The new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada modernizes the North American Free Trade Agreement that was ratified 25 years ago.
The agreement is expected to lead to freer markets and fairer trade.
Under USMCA’s rules, vehicles must be built with at least 75% of parts made in North America in order to qualify for zero tariffs, up from 62.5% under NAFTA.
Also, 40% to 45% of an auto will have to be made by workers earning at least $16 an hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.