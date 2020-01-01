PENDLETON — For the past decade Gary and Danielle Brossart have been bringing the true meaning of the Christmas holiday to families throughout Madison County.
Gary Brossart was named a finalist in The Herald Bulletin’s Person of the Year nominations for starting the Secret Families of Madison County.
“We got involved in Secret Families in Delaware County in 2008,” he explained. “We live in Madison County and saw the great work they were doing. There was a lot of need in our own county.”
The first year, Secret Families of Madison County provided clothing, food, toys for the children, a Christmas tree and decorations to six families.
This past year they assisted 92 local families and raised $45,000.
The selection of families to help starts in September.
Brossart said Secret Families of Madison County solicits the names of needy families from the elementary and middle school administrators throughout the county.
“The school principals know the families that are struggling,” he said. “We interview each family and determine what their needs and hobbies are.”
Brossart said it’s heartwarming to hear the families that they help.
“Fundraising is a struggle,” he said. “But we want to help as many families as we can.”
Brossart said a number of individuals and small businesses donate to the annual effort.
“My wife hasn’t met a charity she doesn’t like,” he said of recruiting Danielle to the effort. “This is a great thing but it takes a lot of work.”
Brossart also is a regular volunteer at the Christian Center and volunteers as a youth basketball referee.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said of being nominated for person of the year. “I never thought about being nominated.
“We’ve been blessed and wanted to share with those families that are less fortunate,” Brossart said.
