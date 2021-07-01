ANDERSON — Two brothers were arrested Wednesday on a warrant issued in January for animal cruelty.
Jason Calvin Huff, 43, and his brother, Craig Allen Huff, are both charged with Class A misdemeanor cruelty to an animal and Class C misdemeanor harboring non-immunized dogs.
In December, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of North Texas Avenue for an anonymous report of animal neglect, according to an affidavit of probable cause by MCSD’s John Vieke.
Craig Huff told Vieke his father had died and he inherited several dogs.
“He stated he had been trying to give the dogs away, but no one was taking them,” Vieke wrote in his report.
Craig Huff said his sister was posting ads online for the dogs and he had already given away five, but he still had 13 in the home. Vieke said he could hear several dogs barking in the home.
There was no running water and the roof was leaking in the home the brothers shared with the dogs, according to the affidavit.
Vieke asked to look at the dogs, and Craig Huff said some of them were aggressive and might attack him. Vieke told him to bring them out one at a time.
Craig Huff brought out a female German shepherd that was emaciated to the point that her backbone, ribs and pelvic bones were visible, Vieke wrote in the affidavit. The animal’s hair was thinning and she appeared lethargic, he said.
Three beagle mixed puppies were brought out by Craig Huff and were in a similar condition.
Vieke took photos of the animals and authorities determined the dogs should be impounded. Vieke and Deputy Kim Stigall then went into the home where they found 18 dogs.
The German shepherd had given birth to puppies and Vieke said the litter was thin, but “not as bad as the rest of the dogs.” The ribs, backbone and pelvic bones were showing on all of the dogs, according to the affidavit.
The dogs were kept in a garage area of the home that appeared to be covered in urine, according to the affidavit. A large bowl contained fresh water and Jason Huff took Vieke to a bathroom were the dogs were fed.
“I observed two unopened large bags of dog food in the bathroom,” Vieke wrote in the affidavit. “Craig stated the dogs were picky and would not eat anything but table scraps.”
Outside, Vieke noticed a puppy had blood all over its face. He followed the puppy back to a dead dog in the backyard that the puppy had been eating on, according to the affidavit.
“I asked Craig about it and he stated he didn’t know the dog had died and that it was the mother to some of the puppies,” Vieke wrote in the affidavit.
All 18 dogs were taken from the home to the Animal Protection League. None of the dogs were vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.