ANDERSON — A former school board member teamed up with a concerned citizen Monday to encourage the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees to make its community meetings more accessible amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert “Buckie” Bookhart and Lindsay Brown also encouraged parents to form a parent committee and make their priorities known as the board mounts a search for a permanent superintendent, election reform from at-large voting in the Central position to voting within the geographical area and opening up the comments period during board meetings to two-way dialogue.
“We’re all one community. We’ve got to make it better,” Brown, a frequent critic of ACS board policies and actions, said. “You guys need to come together and talk about the things you like and the things you dislike in the school system.”
The meeting on the Zoom platform and streamed on Facebook was attended by at least one board member, Holly Renz.
Brown and Bookhart said the informal community meetings should be streamed not only because of the pandemic but to enhance access for parents, teachers and other stakeholders who would like to participate but can’t do so in person because of other commitments.
Two weeks ago, about 15 people attended one of the four regularly scheduled community meetings offered each school year by the board. But Brown believes the number could be significantly higher.
“We can’t forget it’s COVID season,” he said. “Some people have had vaccines, but a lot of people haven‘t yet.”
Brown and Bookhart said the parents’ voices are crucial as the ACS board evaluates applications for the superintendent’s position through Feb. 13. It was the voices of the community that halted an attempt by the board late last year to make interim Superintendent Joe Cronk permanent even though he has little classroom experience and without posting the position.
“They not only represent us; they work for us,” Brown said. “I voted for the referendum, so I voted to increase my property taxes, so I have a voice.”
Brown said rather than reinventing the wheel, the board can start its interviews with a questionnaire posted on the website of the American Association of School Administrators. The questionnaire covers a variety of skills, such as student achievement, operations and leadership, the association believes are necessary for a superintendent to be successful.
Those questions alone when applied to Cronk, Brown said, should demonstrate he is not the right person to remain at the helm of the district.
“I’m not vouching for any particular person to lead the schools,” he said. “I want the most qualified person to lead the schools. The person who checks the most boxes is the person who should be leading our schools.”
Bookhart stressed ACS’s changing demographics as parents exercise school choice and send their students as far away as Indianapolis to attend school.
“The Black parents aren’t the ones leaving Anderson Community Schools,” he said. “Some of the parents don’t have the means to take their kids to different school systems.”
Brown, who frequently addresses the school board at its meetings, said the one-way communication policy of accepting comments but not providing answers in the public forum is unsatisfactory.
“It’s always good to have a healthy debate, and that is something they don’t do,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.