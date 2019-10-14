ANDERSON – Jake Brown has been confirmed as the interim chief of the Anderson Police Department by the city’s board of public safety.
Safety board Chairman Mike McKinley and member Sam Dixon voted unanimously Monday to appoint Brown to the position.
A week before, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. demoted police Chief Tony Watters to detective following an alleged incident between Watters and Indiana State Police officers following the arrest of the chief’s son, APD officer Adam Watters, on suspicion of domestic battery and related crimes.
“I request Tony Watters to step down,” Broderick said at the meeting. “I’m asking for approval to appoint an interim chief.”
Brown has been a member of the police department for more than 20 years and has served as a detective, sergeant and assistant chief over the uniform division, Broderick said.
Brown was second in command during Watters’ tenure as chief.
“Chief Brown is well respected by the department and has agreed to accept the position,” Broderick said.
The safety board also approved a resolution setting the 2020 salaries for the executive staff at the Anderson Police Department to include a 3% raise.
Anderson City Council has not adopted the salary ordinance; it failed to get the necessary five votes earlier.
The ordinance passed two of the three required readings Oct. 10, and it will be considered for the third and final reading Oct. 23.
City attorney Tim Lanane said the action by the safety board is a back-up measure, should the city council not pass the salary ordinance.
If no salary ordinance was approved by council, the APD executive staff could not be paid starting Jan. 1.
Lanane said state statute allows the safety board to pass a salary resolution in the event the city council fails to adopt one.
