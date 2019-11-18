ANDERSON — Jaylon Brown is scheduled for sentencing this week after taking a plea deal in the 2016 shooting death of Shaolin T. Newsom.
Brown, 20, was charged with murder when he was 17 for the shooting death of Newsom, 18. Newsom died after being shot twice in the chest and once in the back in the 1800 block of West 21st Street on Oct. 27, 2016.
Authorities accused Brown of killing Newsom after the two men argued about a Facebook quiz that Newsom's girlfriend took and comments Brown made in response.
An unnamed witness, who was friends with Newsom, told police he had smoked marijuana with Newsom shortly before his death, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Clifford D. Cole with the Anderson Police Department.
Newsom was standing behind his car when a white two-door Chevy Cavalier pulled up in front of the residence, according to the statement give to police. Newsom spoke with the passenger, who was later identified as Brown, Cole wrote.
The witness told police the conversation became heated and Brown put his arm out the window, and the witness then heard several gun shots, according to the affidavit. The witness ran from the scene and the vehicle “sped off.”
The witness told police when he went back, Newsom was lying on the ground with a handgun near or in his hand, according to the affidavit. The witness took the gun inside a nearby residence to give to his mother and the police were called.
In March, Brown filed a notice of defense stating he was justified in using reasonable force including deadly force when he “reasonably believed that force was necessary to prevent imminence of serious bodily injury to himself and/or a third person, when confronted by Shaolin Newsom and in the presence of Tyrone Jones.”
Jones is accused of driving the vehicle Brown was riding in at the time of the shooting.
In October, Brown signed a plea agreement of Level 2 felony voluntary manslaughter, a lesser included offense of murder.
“At the time of taking the guilty plea, and again at the time of the defendant’s sentencing, the State will recommend as to the sentence to be imposed as follows: open to the court with a cap of 15 years on the executed portion of the sentence,” according to the plea agreement. “All other terms and conditions of the sentencing and probation are to be set by the court.”
Brown’s sentencing is set for 1 p.m. on Friday before Madison County Circuit 6 Judge Mark Dudley.
