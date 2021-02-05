ANDERSON — According to the National Weather Service, arctic air is forecast to arrive this weekend and linger into next week, bringing with it snow, single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills.
Several counties, including Madison, issued travel advisories Friday.
As the temperature drops, Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens reminds people to stay safe.
If you use a space heater make sure it is UL listed, Cravens said, and allow some space around the heater and keep it clear of combustibles.
Electric heaters should be plugged directly into an outlet instead of using an extension cord, he added.
Fireplaces should be clean and properly ventilated, Cravens said, and an oven should never be used to heat a home.
“Those are usually the key things that cause the most fire,” Cravens said.
Residents are also responsible for the safety of their animals in the bitter cold. Anderson has an ordinance requiring owners to bring their pets in when the temperature goes below 20 degrees.
While a breed like Husky with an undercoat is built for the cold, many others are not, including smaller breeds and dogs with short coats, said Maleah Stringer, executive director of the Animal Protection League.
And while some breeds might love the cold, Stringer said, they won’t have access to water outside if it freezes.
Some advice Stringer shared on her Facebook page was to sit outside with your animals and then decide if they should come inside.
“I think people get confused and think just because animals have fur that they are immune to the cold and that’s so not true, and it’s especially dangerous for young or elderly pets,” Stringer said.
Stringer added that road salt can irritate dogs’ paws. While there are some dog friendly de-icers, she said, what’s used to clear streets is not.
