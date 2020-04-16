ANDERSON – This week’s initial jobless claims provide the first glimmer of hopeful economic news in weeks, according to an economist at Ball State University.
Thursday’s report from the U.S. Department of Labor that another 5.2 million workers filed initial claims for unemployment may actually be a reason for cautious optimism, said Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State.
Although this week’s claims pushed the number of Americans out of work during the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 22 million in four weeks, the number represents a deceleration from last week’s 6.6 million, he said.
Since March 14, about 13.5% of the labor force has filed for unemployment, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
“The encouraging part is that slowing job losses are a sign that earlier job reports were not terribly understated because of a backlog in unemployment insurance claims,” Hicks said. “The slower growth also suggests that estimates of ‘at-risk’ jobs made last month are likely correct and we are not experiencing accelerating job losses as consumer spending and business investment drop.
“Yesterday’s retail data release points to large increases in grocery store and online purchases, as expected,” he added. “All other retail sectors declined, so today’s jobs report might indicate many workers transitioning from restaurants and retail to grocery and online sales positions.”
Hicks noted COVID-19 and the resulting shutdown of the U.S. economy has created a deeply difficult economic period, with an unemployment rate which could soon rival that of the Great Depression.
However, today’s report is the first evidence that job losses are slowing, he said.
