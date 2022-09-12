ANDERSON — The owner of a building that's in need of major repairs was given until Sept. 26 to present a plan for the structure.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety voted Monday to continue for a fourth time the request of Elmer Eliceo Reyes-Marquez to begin making repairs to the former television repair shop at 1900 Central Ave.
Mike McKinley, chairman of the Safety Board, said the intention is not to continue the request a fifth time.
“The back door has to be secured and the floor repaired that drops off into the basement,” he said.
Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said Reyes-Marquez is meeting with an architect this week.
Fisher said the city needs to see the architect’s plans for the building and the finances to make the necessary repairs.
Fisher said the property has to be rezoned from residential to business use.
The Safety Board has already affirmed a demolition order for the property, which has been on hold for several months while Reyes-Marquez attempts to make repairs with the intent of opening a business.
The Anderson Safety Board voted to demolish the building on May 23.
According to Madison County property tax records, the single-story stone structure was owned by Wiper Corp., which sold it to Desmond Brown on May 26. Brown, in turn, sold the property to Reyes-Marquez.
In other business: The board approved a request from Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens to purchase a new pumper truck for Station 2 for $499,438.
Cravens said the new truck will replace a truck that is 14 years old.
He said it will take 16 to 18 months for the truck to be delivered.