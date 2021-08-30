FRANKTON – Zach Burger didn’t have to make much of a case Monday with three Republican precinct committeemen who met to select the replacement for Kily Ann Gaskill on the three-member Frankton Town Council.
Burger, 34, whose family has deep roots in the northern Madison County town, was the only candidate to throw his hat into the ring to complete the term, which is up in December 2023.
“There’s a lot of progress to be made over the remaining part of this term, and I would like to have a part in deciding that direction,” he said.
Though he was born in Elwood and raised in Tipton, Burger said he couldn’t resist the tug back to the place where family members owned a hardware store and his grandparents helped start the annual Heritage Festival. He moved to the rural outskirts of Frankton in 2013 and moved in 2017 into the house his grandparents built in 1953.
“I remember coming down to visit when I was a kid. It was everything. Everything was great,” he said. “I wanted to be closer to family, really, and the schools are great.”
His father, Bart Burger, lives right across the street from where Burger is raising his three daughters, ages 6, 17 months and eight days, with his wife, Jenna.
Though he works at Red Gold, Burger also operates Burger Haus Productions, a Frankton-based fireworks company that employs about 20 people.
“It’s growing exponentially.”
In his spare time, Burger also coordinates an annual Christmas lights show in town.
“There’s more Christmas lights here since I’ve done this than ever,” he said.
The skills he has acquired by running his own business and his volunteer activities, such as public speaking, logistics, finance and large-scale event planning, also will come in handy serving on the town council, Burger said.
“I don’t really crush under pressure," he said. "I thrive under pressure.”
A former safety specialist, Burger also has served as a volunteer firefighter and homeland security adjunct instructor.
“Public safety is really a big thing for me, coming from this background,” he said.
Burger said he also is interested in many of the town’s infrastructure issues, including a sewer improvement project and the town’s electrical grid. He said he’s also interested in downtown development and ensuring the council is transparent in its operations.
Madison County Republican Chair Russ Willis said he had never met Burger before sitting down with him to discuss his candidacy.
“He’s enthusiastic about his town and wants to bring great things to his community and be involved,” he said.“I’m excited to see people in his age group being involved in their community.”
