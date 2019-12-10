ANDERSON – After months of delay for archaeology work, the city of Anderson hopes to start construction of the new downtown bus terminal within weeks.
The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a change order of $16,965 to pay for the additional excavation work at the 13th and Jackson streets site.
During the phase 2 environmental study, workers discovered two old privies (outhouses), the foundation of a former dwelling, shards of glass and other items.
That resulted in the need to conduct a phase 3 environmental study.
Lori Sylvester, long-range planner with the City of Anderson Transit System (CATS), said additional excavating work was required because there will be geothermal lines for the new bus terminal.
She said pending approval from the Federal Transportation Administration and the Indiana State Historical Society, three-quarters of the site could be approved for demolition and construction work to begin.
Sylvester said the remaining one-quarter of the site to be studied as part of the phase 3 environmental study is at the corner where the alleys meet to the south of the parking lot in front of the YMCA.
If approved, work could start by the end of the year or in early January, she said.
Mike Montgomery of krM Architects said the contract calls for the construction of the bus terminal to be completed within 400 days.
Depending on the weather, he said, construction work could begin in the first quarter of the year when the contractor has indicated there will be the necessary labor on hand to perform the work.
Earlier this year, the Board of Public Works awarded the contract to Patterson Horth General Contractors in the amount of $8.5 million.
Montgomery said there has been some increase in the cost of materials, which is being reviewed.
The CATS terminal is being funded through a $6.3 million federal grant, $750,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
The plan is to construct a 16,000-square-foot three-story building. The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors would be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
