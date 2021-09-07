ANDERSON — The new bus terminal in Anderson is expected to be opened within the next two months.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday set a quote date of Sept. 14 for the purchase of office furniture for City of Anderson Transit System (CATS) offices.
The quote will be for chairs desks and filing cabinets, said Lori Sylvester of CATS.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Works, said the terminal should be opened within six to eight weeks.
The CATS terminal will be on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street, from 14th to 13th streets, will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
The project is costing $8.5 million. The city received a $6.3 million federal grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the project.
The Board of Public Works set a bid date of Sept. 28 for the purchase of a trolley to provide transportation in the downtown area.
Eicks said the city is open to receiving bids for a trolley that could be electric or gas- or diesel-powered.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in May that the trolley will run a route in the downtown area to include Anderson University and John Street.
He said the goal is to attract people downtown and includes the future $20 million plan for an upgrade to Athletic Park that will include a splash pad, playground and amphitheater along with walking and bicycle trails.
