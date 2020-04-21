Gov. Eric Holcomb said that reopening non-essential businesses in the state would rely on communication from various associations on how they would protect consumers and employees, asking for responses by Wednesday evening.
“Obviously, business will look different. But this will be after May 1,” Holcomb said. “We’re trying to do all of our work now so we can answer that ‘how (to reopen)’ question because the ‘when (to reopen)’ will become apparent to us.”
Holcomb said the numbers of cases on the regional level would determine when the state could reopen its closed businesses, such as restaurants and hair salons.
Holcomb didn’t directly answer whether county health departments would be given new rules to ensure local businesses adhere to sanitation guidelines, but he said that the state would let businesses know where open repositories of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) could be purchased.
State officials expressed concerns in the past about running low on PPE, especially as some states fight for the supplies, but didn’t elaborate on how businesses could be expected to get PPE when some states have shortages.
“We’ll compile that and present that in a following executive order what that standard is but also, I envision … we’ll include where folks can purchase (PPE),” Holcomb said.
Depending on reported cases, Holcomb said the changes could either be regional or statewide but asked the businesses anxious to open prepare to reopen, safely, now so that enforcement wouldn’t be necessary.
“Anyone that’s experiencing that antsiness or that impatience to get back to work: use this time to prepare for when that day gets here,” Holcomb said. “Let’s not squander this opportunity to make those changes right now, proactively so that when that day does come, we’re not focused on investigating and following-up on a complaint.”
Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, originally enacted in late March, has been clarified various times and extended until May 1. Protesters rallied at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday and Monday, with a future protest planned for May 1, to reopen the state.
Conservative State Sen. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, also wrote to Holcomb saying a Special Session for the General Assembly would be necessary if the stay-at-home order extended beyond May 1.
“Given the length of time they have now been in effect, I believe that the Indiana Constitution and public interest require the Legislature to resume its Constitutional role in the process,” Spartz said in an emailed release. “The voice of Hoosiers in finding this balance is appropriately heard through their local legislators.
