ANDERSON — At a time when uncertainty reigns with COVID-19 and some doughnut shops have chosen to temporarily close, one business is hiring people to fill vacancies and marking three years of business in Anderson.
“We did see a drop in sales, but we have adjusted our hours, adjusted how much we make and done everything we can to keep people working and stay in the black,” said Mark Bowers, co-owner of Jack’s Donuts of Anderson.
The company opened its first Anderson location at 1909 University Blvd. on April 1, 2017, but this year there will not be much fanfare. The owners said their focus is more on safety and supporting the community.
“Right now we’re trying to keep it simple,” said Bowers. “Yeah, it is our third year, but it’s not about us, it’s more about what we can do for the community.
“If we have an abundance of doughnuts or whatever, I’ve been going out almost every evening and taking our extra doughnuts to nursing homes, firemen, policemen and hospitals.”
Restaurants and bars were ordered to close dining areas to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 25. The new state and federal safety measures to keep both workers and customers safe have crippled some businesses.
Last week, Deluxe Donuts, 520 S. Scatterfield Road, announced it was temporarily closing until further notice due to COVID-19. Quack Daddy Donuts, 106 W. State St., Pendleton, closed on March 20, but has since reopened posting weekly business hours on its Facebook page, offering free local delivery on orders of a dozen or more doughnuts and curbside pickups.
On Monday, Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, thanked employers and others in the community who were taking the virus seriously in a letter she posted on the health department’s website.
“For the businesses who are risking everything to keep their employees and the public as well as can be, I’m grateful,” Grimes wrote. “For the businesses who worked with us to develop strategies, rather than continually contentious, I applaud you.”
Shawn Hunt, who co-owns Jack’s Donuts of Anderson with Bowers, said they have worked closely with the health department to implement safety measures at the University Boulevard store and their second location at 2643 Enterprise Drive.
“Obviously when the restrictions went into place we put all of our chairs up on our tables ’cause there is no more dine in, but then we ended up following the social distancing guidelines. So we bought doughnut decals that go on the floor to show people where to stand,” Hunt said. “That way people are not grouping together.”
He said before the decals were put down people would crowd around the doughnut case and they had a difficult time keeping people spaced out.
“Having the decals on the floor makes it very easy for customers to come in and see, ‘oh, I need to stand here,’” Hunt said.
Employee work stations were then spread out to improve safety for the workers and Hunt said the new arrangement will stay in place even after the restrictions are lifted.
“It actually helped our process flow,” he said, “so it was good on multiple fronts.”
Hunt said Jack’s Donuts did quite a bit of dine-in business before the restrictions were put in place, but their pickup and carryout business is starting to grow.
“This is the new normal and it’s probably going to be like this for a couple of months,” Hunt said.
While students are not able to hang out and do their homework or people can’t meet there to do business, Hunt said they are selling larger quantities of doughnuts to people who are opting to freeze them.
“We have older people who will come in and buy a dozen doughnuts and stick them in their freezer and eat one a week,” he said. “People freeze them and then heat them back up in the microwave. We hear about people doing that for several months – I had no idea myself.”
Hunt said customers have told him they can be frozen like other bread products sold in the supermarket such as a loaf of bread.
He said customers can then snack on a doughnut, such as their popular tiger tail, which is a twisted combination of chocolate and vanilla yeast dough, while they spend more time at home.
