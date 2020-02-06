MAYNARD, Iowa — Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s message struck a major chord with Iowans in the state’s recent Democratic Party caucus.
Many voters differed in interpreting Buttigieg’s strengths in his bid for president. But all focused on his character.
Kelly Beacom, the 51-year-old mayor of Maynard, said, “The fact that Pete’s a veteran played a huge role for me. He’s level-headed and I agree with him on pretty much every single policy he has.
“I watched him on the Fox town hall. I thought he did a very good job at that. He didn’t want to pander for votes or commit to something he didn’t agree with just to get a vote,” Beacom, mayor of the 492-resident city, said.
“Pete is intelligent, decent and well spoken. I would love to see him shine in a debate with Trump,” Carol Holtz, 60, said.
Her husband, Gene Holtz, 60, said, “He is the best qualified to reunite the country again. I think that’s one of the dangers facing the country right now, how divided we are.”
On the Friday before the Feb. 3 caucus, Buttigieg spoke to about 300 people at a 1930s-era ballroom in Oelwein in southern Fayette County that has 17 precincts.
Here are comments from a number of Iowans, all white voters, who supported Buttigieg in Harlan Precinct’s caucus in Fayette County.
There, the former mayor found support from 31 of 48 caucus attendees. In turn, that means Buttigieg will be supported by three of four Harlan Precinct delegates to a county convention.
A 42-year-old woman said, “I went and saw him in Waverly. He made me feel something that I have not felt in so long. It was inspiring. I felt hopeful for a future. The rest of them they just seem like, not to be cliche, but from Washington.”
A 67-year-old retired farmer said, “I think Pete will bring in some independent voters and maybe even a few Republicans that are against Trump. To me that’s the most important thing, we’ve got to get him out of office.”
He added, “I’m afraid that (Elizabeth) Warren and Bernie (Sanders) are just a little too far out to the left. I’m afraid that would scare people off.”
A 58-year-old woman who farms said, “He’s young and I think he’s a really good talker. I’m hoping he’ll do something about health insurance for us people that are getting up there not too far from Social Security and our premiums are so high.”
A 55-year-old man said, “I think he’s a hell of a good candidate. I’m just afraid that the gay thing’s gonna knock him. You get down South and they’re not gonna go for it. I think if he wasn’t gay he’d have a hell of a shot.”
As caucus results were being tallied, Buttigieg was asked by CNN about portraying himself as a moderate.
He said, “I think we have established ourselves as the campaign for those who seek to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country by inviting as many people as possible into this new American majority that we’re building, not just around what we’re against and the need to have a better president than Donald Trump but what we’re for, a fairer economy, a better life, dealing with climate change but doing it in a way that doesn’t reject anybody that doesn’t agree with us 100 percent of the time.”
