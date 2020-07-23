ANDERSON – Three bystanders stepped in to prevent an alleged assault on an Anderson woman by a man wielding a knife.
Michael Chassuer, 39, 2400 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, was arrested by Anderson police on Tuesday facing charges of Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon; Level 6 felony of strangulation; and Class A misdemeanor of domestic battery with a weapon.
During his initial court appearance Wednesday Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $1,000 full cash.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by APD officer Christopher Burton, he was dispatched to the area of 21st and Fletcher streets on a report of a man strangling and beating a woman.
Subsequent communication with Central Dispatch indicated two men were chasing Chassuer.
Burton said he observed three men fighting and the woman standing nearby. He saw one man pick up a tree limb.
According to the court document, Burton ordered the three men to lie down on the ground with Chassuer approaching the woman with a knife visible in his hand. The two other men complied with the police order.
Burton order Chassuer to drop the knife a second time but he continued to approach the woman. Burton said he holstered a taser and drew the gun when Chassuer finally dropped the knife and kneeled down.
The woman told police she was in an argument with Chassuer when he drew the knife and threatened to “cut her”.
A third bystander had also arrived on the scene and all three bystanders stated in the court order that they heard a woman in distress and observed Chassuer throwing her into a fence and grabbing her around the neck.
Chassuer admitted arguing with the woman but denied grabbing her around the neck and didn’t have his knife out, according to the probable cause affidavit.
