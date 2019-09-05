ANDERSON – Despite a resident’s objection about allowing access to a planned commercial development, the special exception was approved.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved the request from local business developer Dave Cravens for the construction of a shopping center at the intersection of East 37th Street and Scatterfield Road.
Local resident Susan Snyder said she had no problem with the development, but was opposed to a planned driveway onto 37th Street.
“The street is narrow and the garbage truck has to back down the street, which makes it impossible for other vehicles to pass,” she said.
“There are six houses with children on the street and people make the mistake of driving down the street despite the dead-end sign,” Snyder said. “It would be detrimental to have access off of 37th Street.”
Steve Servies of Servies Engineering & Surveying, representing Cravens, said access onto 37th Street is being planned for safety reasons.
He said it’s difficult for fire trucks to enter the area.
“It will provide more options for people entering or leaving 37th Street,” Servies said. “Residents can drive through the Independent Federal Credit Union property to get onto 38th Street.”
Servies said there would be access onto the property from both Scatterfield Road and 37th Street.
The BZA granted a partial waiver allowing Cravens not to install sidewalks along 37th Street, but sidewalks must be constructed along Scatterfield Road.
Cravens said he is willing to construct a shelter for the children to get out of inclement weather while awaiting for a school bus.
BZA member Greg Spencer said development is going to take place to the planned development by Cravens and there is a need for the sidewalks.
The proposed shopping center is located on 1.5 acres in the 3700 block of South Scatterfield Road, directly north of the Independent Federal Credit Union.
The plan is to construct an 8,000-square-foot building for up to three tenants.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the proposed development is not in conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan and the Municipal Development Department staff recommended approval of the request.
