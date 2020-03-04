ANDERSON — Through a compromise agreement with the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals, the Central Indiana and Western Railroad has been granted a special exception.
The railroad sought the board's approval to develop a railroad operation for the off-loading of trucks to rail cars for agricultural byproducts in the 2900 block of West 25th Street.
As first proposed, the railroad intended to construct access driveways to the rail line off 25th Street on the east and west sides of the property.
Neighbors voiced concerns about the driveways' close proximity to their homes.
At the suggestion of BZA Chairman John Suko, Wiley Brown of Central Indiana and Western Railroad agreed to move the access driveway.
Brown agreed to move the access road to the center of the property, 100 feet from each residential property, and then to have the driveway extend to the east and west 100 feet behind the residential properties.
Brown explained the railroad has picked up a new business that is currently operating at a temporary location in Lapel.
“This is our first opportunity for new business,” he said.
The railroad is adding a spur line along the north edge of the property for the off-loading of agricultural byproducts from trucks to rail cars.
Brown said Bays Farm will continue to farm the remainder of the 19.8 acres.
The railroad has a contract with Agra Trading for the loading of corn oil from local ethanol plants, animal grease and animal fats, he said, adding that eventually livestock feed could be delivered to the location.
Brown said the operations could start in the fall and he anticipates eight to 12 semi-transport trucks a week. He said that number could increase as the railroad seeks to grow the transload business.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said in his 25 years there has only been one similar request.
He said the railroad made the request in 1993 but the project was never completed.
Brown said the 1993 plan was to construct two spur lines onto the property, three buildings and outside storage of railroad equipment.
Neighbor Greg Mundell, in addition to voicing concerns about the location of the driveways, said water ponds along the railroad tracks. He was concerned about drainage.
Steve Servies of Servies Engineering & Surveying said the city has to approve any drainage plan for the site before construction can start.
Residents also expressed concerns about truck traffic on 25th Street.
Brown said they looked at other sites but the county roads were not suitable for truck traffic to have access to the interstate.
Servies said 25th Street is already used for truck traffic, school buses and farm equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.