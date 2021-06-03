ANDERSON — Three special exception requests have been approved for a new gas station, a classroom addition at Anderson Preparatory Academy and a parking lot at Nestlé.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday unanimously approved all three requests.
Nestlé amended their development plan to construct a parking lot for 109 semi-trailers along Layton Road.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the additional parking will alleviate traffic issues caused by semi-trailers stopped along 73rd Street waiting to enter the property.
He said Nestlé has agreed to plant additional trees along Layton Road.
The work is expected to be completed this year.
The BZA approved a request by Roger Ellis and A & H Star to convert the used vehicle lot at the intersection of Eighth Street and Scatterfield Road for a gas station and convenience store.
Steve Servies, owner of Servies Enginering & Surveying, said A & H Star currently has two gas stations at 32nd Street and Columbus Avenue and at Fifth and Jackson streets.
The Anderson Prepartory Academy received approval for a modular classroom to be placed on the rear of the existing building, which was the former Westvale Elementary School.
The school has been in operation since 2010.
