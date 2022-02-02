ANDERSON — A special variance has been approved for the boarding of three horses within the Anderson city limits.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved Wednesday the petition of property owner Joseph Blanchette and buyers Tyler Knotts and Asha Brooke.
The property contains 6.4 acres and is in the 2900 block of East Cross Street.
The staff recommended approval of three variances.
A variance was required because the city prohibits livestock within city limits, and two additional variances were approved for an exercise barn and a second barn.
“I was a 10-year member of 4-H,” Brooke said. “I want to get my children involved with 4-H. It taught me a lot of responsibility.”
She said a horse trailer could be stored in the exercise barn, which is behind the existing house on the property.
Tim Stires, deputy director the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the request was for a parcel of property that is larger than prior requests for keeping farm animals in the city limits.
He said the recommendation is that there be 1 to 1.5 acres available for each horse.
Stires said Knotts and Brooke intend to donate the horse manure to local gardeners.
He said across Cross Street from the property is Shetterly Farms, which used to have horses.
Dave Wilbur, a BZA member, said the area is more country than city, and Chairman John Suko said it was a rural area.
In addition to the two barns, the couple plan to have three separate pasture areas, each with a 200-square-foot lean-to to shelter the horses. There will also be a 60-foot riding pen.
The BZA also approved a variance request from Craig and Melissa Shaffer for construction of a storage building in the 5100 block of Picea Boulevard.
The variance was for construction of a 38-by-48-foot building to store personal items.
The building is bigger than the maximum allowance of 864 square feet, which made getting the variance necessary.
