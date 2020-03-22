Never has an off-key dirge-like rendition of “Back Home Again in Indiana” sounded so good.
We have a tradition in our family upon returning from an out-of-state trip that has me letting loose with such a chorus when crossing into the Hoosier state. The border is always more of a guess when traveling by air, but even if it happened I was still over Ohio, I could offer plenty of enthusiasm Tuesday night at being back home again.
You see, we were traveling from France. We left the country shortly after a 15-day lockdown took effect in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.
We had spent a week visiting our son in Lyon, France. We had planned to be in Europe a week longer and would have included brief side trips to Spain and Switzerland.
Coronavirus changed things but not everything. In many ways, it was not a lot different than what folks were facing in Madison County.
Shortly after arriving at our son’s apartment in France’s third-largest city on March 11, I was asked by The Herald Bulletin to write a first-person account. I declined. I could write a travel piece, and indeed there are many nice things to see and do in Lyon, but everyday life and how it affected us was no different than if we had visited at this time a year ago. We found public transportation was on a regular schedule, museums and restaurants were bustling, and families were enjoying the city’s beautiful parks. A few days later, things changed dramatically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Saturday announced restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs would be closed. This is a big deal in France, where dining is at the heart of its culture and especially in Lyon, considered the cuisine capital of France.
But the hammer really came down Monday night when President Emmanuel Macron, noting “We are at war, a public health war,” ordered the 15-day lockdown, starting at midday Tuesday. Tens of thousands of police would be patrolling streets and issuing hefty fines for people without a written declaration justifying their reasons for being out.
Timing is everything. Our plane left Lyon for Paris around 10 a.m. Tuesday and Paris for New York at 12:45 p.m. This was six days prior to our planned trip home, but we picked good times to reschedule. Had we left in a panic last weekend, we would have faced a mess at airports in the States. Had we waited until Wednesday, we might have faced a mess just leaving France.
So did it adversely affect our visit? In many ways yes.
Four days in Barcelona: Canceled.
Two days in Geneva: Canceled.
Possible driving trip to southern France after it became clear Barcelona and Geneva were out: Canceled.
Much anticipated dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Lyon, one of more than 20 such eateries in the area: Canceled.
Cutting the vacation short by a week.
In other ways, it was a wonderful holiday. While we were suddenly committed to spending the entire time in Lyon, we were able to make a good go of it and have more time visiting our son.
By Saturday, most of the city’s tourist destinations were closed, and guided walking and boat tours we had planned to take were canceled. However, the Musée des beaux-arts de Lyon (Museum of Fine Arts), France’s second-largest art museum, was open Saturday on a limited basis. Only 100 people were allowed in the massive former convent at a time, and that included staff and security. We arrived early and enjoyed roaming the space with hardly another soul in sight. A similar visit took place at an interesting Resistance and World War II museum, also with few patrons. Those museums — and most everything else — were closed starting Sunday.
We took advantage that day and Monday to do our own walking tours of a beautiful city without having to battle crowds.
And by Tuesday, the horror show at major U.S. airports seemed to have eased up. Departing our flight from Paris at JFK, we were met in the jetway by medical personnel who took our temperature and asked a series of questions. Getting through customs and TSA was a breeze, and our flight to Indianapolis arrived 30 minutes early.
Now we, like most other people, are enjoying life at home — and not anywhere else — for a couple of weeks. Our vacation was disappointing in some ways but one we’ll never forget. And it needs to be put in perspective. People are sick, people are dying. It’s fortunate that we are doing well and were able to enjoy some time with our son.
