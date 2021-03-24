ANDERSON — Caesar’s Entertainment, which operates Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, filed a federal lawsuit on March 19 against more than 30 insurance companies in seeking damages for loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the federal lawsuit filed in Nevada, Caesar’s claims it “suffered significant business interruption losses at its properties, which through the course of the pandemic have mounted to more than $2 billion and are continuing.” No specific loss is cited for loss of revenue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
The lawsuit claims, that “despite Caesar's paying more than $25 million in premiums (in addition to the millions more paid for coverage in prior years) to secure a top of the line, all-risk policy portfolio providing more than $3.4 billion in coverage limits, the Defendant All Risk Insurers have failed to pay a single penny for the business interruption at Caesars’ properties.”
