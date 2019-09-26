ANDERSON – It’s a long way in both miles and society from California to Anderson, but a couple has made the relocation to start a business that is revitalizing vacant houses.
Jim and Claudia Grueser moved from Orange County to Indiana in 2013 to become full-time contractors and real estate developers.
They moved to Anderson in 2018 and started Big Head Industries, which has rehabilitated and put back into the market 35 houses.
Claudia Grueser said her husband worked in management for a Japanese company for 27 years and when their second son was born, he was missing time with his children by working 90 hours per week.
The couple had started investing in properties in Texas and Arizona and six years ago decided to focus on Indiana, mainly in the Indianapolis market.
“We focused on Indiana because the numbers were so good,” Jim Grueser said. “We bought our first house in Indy in 2013 and the return was great. Decided we can go to Indy and build teams and become full-time contractors and real estate developers.”
At one time they had 30 houses in Indianapolis.
“That’s when what I call divine intervention took place,” he said. “We bought a package of properties, including one in Muncie. People were telling us to look at Anderson and I heard nothing but bad things, but I’d go.”
He said the couple was not interested in investing in Anderson unless there was a plan.
“I talked to the economic development team and was told they do have a plan,” he said. “I did a lot of research before deciding to come to Anderson and on that day we bought four houses.”
At one point, Big Head Industries had 65 houses in Anderson and fixed a lot of them up. The current number is less than 20.
“My specialty is the ones that no one else wants,” Grueser said while outside a house being remodeled in the 2500 block of West 11th Street that had been vacant for 10 years.
Their business model has three components. They rehab and rent a house; rehab and sell to an investor as a turn-key rental; and a retail flip where the improvements are made and sold to a buyer.
The goal is to have 10 teams of three to five people working on remodeling a house by January.
The 11th Street property is being sold to an investor. The expected rent is $750 per month.
“Our first trip to Indiana, we were looking for a good school district,” said Claudia Grueser, who was born in Taiwan. “We looked at Carmel and it looked just like Orange County. I can take a little snow.”
As the couple was investing heavily in Anderson, the couple wanted to be immersed in the community.
“This is different from what we are used to,” Claudia Grueser said. “The neighbors are so great, made us feel like it was home.”
Big Head Industries will soon be opening its corporate offices at 120 W. Vinyard St.
“We wanted to have a business with a purpose,” her husband said. “Building a business for ourselves and our boys is exciting. But to be able to help improve a community, see a family moving into a house that had been abandoned, that gives us a lot of satisfaction.”
The company’s name derives from the story of the couple’s first date. Grueser ended the night by telling Claudia that she had a “big head.” After talking with his sister, he was told that was not a smart thing to do.
“The next day I called her and apologized,” he said, laughing.
