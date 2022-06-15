ANDERSON — Putting together an Aerogarden, learning about supply chains and decorating personal folders was all in a day’s activities Monday during the first day of the Food Engineer Adventure summer camp.
Offered by Purdue Polytechnic Institute Anderson, the camp takes place this week in Anderson Community Schools’ D26 Career Center’s culinary classroom.
Kayla Donald, 13, who will enter the eighth grade this fall at Highland Middle School, said she was interested in participating because she hopes to become an engineer.
“I learned about how food helps the economy,” she said of her first day of camp.
The camp is one of several science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs offered this summer by Purdue Polytechnic Institute to encourage young students to explore education and career opportunities in the area of STEM.
At a cost of $20 each, other camps include Technology and Career Exploration for grades seven to 12, Innovating with a Maker Mindset for grades five through eight and Drones and Agtech for grades six through nine.
Some, such as Puppy Publication, for students in grades two to five, and Robobusters, which will take place in the evening, are intended to enhance parent and family participation.
Though most attend ACS schools, participants come from surrounding communities, including Alexandria, Muncie and Pendleton.
Purdue Polytechnic is one of many houses of worship, educational institutions and nonprofits offering special camps during the summer.
The food adventures camp includes a field trip to Smart Farm in Greenfield, a presentation by a team from Nestle and, of course, a food preparation challenge.
With mouthwatering team names such as spicy berries, and pomegranates, the 19 participants in grades five to eight completed an entry survey to gauge how much they know about food science and shopping. Their knowledge at the end of the week will be retested.
Fay Barber-Dansby, senior lecturer for Purdue Polytechnic’s School of Engineering Technology, said the camp is a way of introducing students to the various technology and engineering fields associated with the production and distribution of something in which we all have an interest.
“They can have a great career and never leave the city while getting a world-class education from Purdue,” she said. “It’s our job to expose all scholars to what’s possible. Our mission is to (offer) the exposure because the demand in the work world is so great.”
Emily Haulk, culinary director at D26 and one of the instructors for the food adventures camp, said it helps introduce students to various related educational pathways available through D26.
“It’s nice getting other people to learn the technology side of things,” she said. “I didn’t learn any of that until I was in college.”
Treva Bostic also serves as an instructor for the food adventures camp. But as ACS director of diversity, equity and inclusion, some of her interest is in ensuring girls and students of color know about the STEM opportunity.
Carter Bates, a seventh-grader at Alexandria Jr.-Sr. High School, said he likes to help his mother with the garden and decorating cakes for 4-H. Even before the camp, Carter said he believed he might be interested in starting a career in a food-related industry but hadn’t heard of many career possibilities to which he now has been introduced.
“I knew some of this, but I didn’t know there was so much. It’s a large industry.”