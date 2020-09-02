ANDERSON — It has become as much a part of Pay Less Little 500 week as the iconic short track race — people camping at Anderson Speedway.
Aside from spending most of the week at Anderson Speedway, fans from around the Midwest come for the friendship and fellowship leading up to the race on Saturday. This year, the traditional 72nd annual Memorial Day weekend race was postponed till Labor Day weekend because of concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Making their annual trek from Michigan, Leona and Mike Brogdon have been camping at Anderson Speedway for the past 35 years.
“I like the people,” Leona Brogdon said. “This is the best track you go to. The staff is just so friendly.”
Mike Brogdon said he first came to the Little 500 with his parents before attending the Indianapolis 500.
“I’ve been coming since the 1970s,” he said. “I’ve missed one race.”
Leona Brogdon remembers attending her first race and being amazed when she saw the 33 sprint cars lined up in 11 rows of three at the start.
“I thought they were crazy,” she said.
The Brogdons were fans of the late Tony Elliott and now follow Ken Schrader.
Teresa Richardson lives in Anderson but spends the week leading up to the Little 500 at the campground.
“There is nothing like the experience,” she said, “with all the people. There are family and friends. The kids like to camp out.
“It’s home away from home,” Teresa said.
The couple has been camping at the speedway for the past 15 years.
“It’s the excitement,” she said of the race. “We like to cheer for the local guys.”
The Richardsons will remain at their campsite until Sunday.
John Atchison has made the trip from Grand Rapids to Anderson for the past 10 years.
“One of my buddies told me about this race,” he said of attending his first Little 500. “I cried on the first lap, just like I do at Indianapolis.”
Atchison said he also came to Anderson for the Redbud 400 in July.
This week, Atchison is spending time with lots of friends he has made over the years in the campground.
“I go to so many races that I don’t have a favorite driver,” he said.
Atchison said he likes to go to Lee’s Chicken and Scampy’s for pizza when in Anderson.
Although local resident Paul Price no longer attends the Little 500, he gathers at the campground to renew friendships.
“I come to see my friends,” he said.
Price said he went to his first Little 500 as a teenager more than 50 years ago.
“I’ve been to a lot of them over the years,” he said.
Track activity on Wednesday starts at noon until 4 p.m. for Little 500 practice.
Pole Day qualifying is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the fastest 15 drivers are locked into the starting field. Bump day to set the starting field is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s race, with 50% capacity allowed, will start at 8 p.m.
Little 500 tickets are $40 and available at the ticket office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
