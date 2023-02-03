ANDERSON — A complaint alleging that Tim Funk, chairman of the local Democratic Party, is seeking to keep a Black candidate off the primary ballot has been filed with the state party organization.
Donita Thompson filed the complaint last week with the local party, state party and the 5th District Democratic Central Committee, alleging that Funk is openly biased to potential candidates running for office in Anderson and Madison County.
Funk’s bias, she says, has motivated him not to sign a waiver for her to be on the May primary ballot.
Thompson, who is secretary of the Anderson-Madison County branch of the NAACP, is running against longtime incumbent Democrat Joe Newman and Tim Perry for the party’s nomination for the 6th District seat on Anderson City Council.
Newman has filed a challenge with the Madison County Election Board, alleging that Thompson has voted only once in a Democratic primary. State law requires that any Democratic or Republican Party candidates must have voted in at least two of their party’s primaries.
Election records show Thompson voted in the 2022 Democratic Party primary and that she had voted in the 2016 primary, as well. But because of poll worker error in 2016, the party selection on her ballot and some other ballots was not recorded.
The local bipartisan Election Board comprised of Republican Party Chairman Russ Willis; Republican County Clerk Linda Smith and Democratic Party representative John Etchison on Tuesday will consider Newman’s challenge against Thompson’s candidacy.
If at least two of the three deny his challenge, then Thompson will appear on the Democratic ballot without a waiver from Funk.
Included in Thompson’s complaint about Funk are screenshots of several past posts on his Facebook page.
In the posts, he describes a Hispanic person as a “taco,” disparages mentally challenged people, asserts that “towel heads” are taking over Anderson and urges people not to participate in a local public demonstration after the slaying of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
“Towel heads” is considered a religious or ethnic slur against Arabs, Muslims, Sikhs or other groups that traditionally wear a headdress such as a keffiyeh or turban.
The posts have since been removed from Funk’s Facebook page.
“All that Facebook stuff is years ago,” Funk said Thursday. “That was long before I was involved with the Democrat Party. You can find something on just about everybody’s Facebook posts.
“Some of it was true, and some was not,” he said of the allegations in Thompson’s complaint. “There was nothing racist.”
Funk noted that his “towel heads” comment was in response to another Facebook post and explained that his “taco” comment was made in the heat of the moment.
He said Thompson’s complaint is wholly based on the fact that he has not signed off on her candidacy.
“I’ve denied signing waivers for other people, not just her,” Funk said. “I’ve not done anything wrong as county chairman.”
Funk says his decision not to sign a waiver for Thompson is based on the lack of proof that she’s voted in two Democratic primaries.
A Democratic state party official said Wednesday that he is concerned about two issues — the nature of Funk’s Facebook posts and Funk’s refusal to sign a waiver for Thompson — arising from her complaint.
“The online remarks were unacceptable, vile and concerning,” said the official, who agreed to an interview with The Herald Bulletin on the condition that he not be named in this article.
The official said the local party can remove Funk as chairman if 50% of the county party’s Central Committee isn’t satisfied with his leadership. The committee is comprised of Funk, Joe Spencer, Barbara Joy and Sheila McPhearson.
For Funk to be removed as county chairman, two of the other three committee members would have to vote against him. No other committee members have indicated publicly whether they would vote to remove Funk.
“We’re talking to local and regional party leaders regarding how to handle the situation,” the state party official said.
“For removal, the local party has to submit a petition to the district. It has to start at the local level. Removal is rare because (usually) the issues are resolved before it reaches that point.”
State Democratic Party rules stipulate that any party official can be removed for “any course of conduct that does not promote the best interest of the party or creates dissension within the party.”
Removal procedures require $1,000 be paid for all costs related to the effort; unspent funds are returned to the petitioner. The rules stipulate that a hearing take place within 30 days after a petition has been filed for removal of a county chairperson.
Funk said Thursday that he has not heard from the state party about Thompson’s complaint.
“I’m not concerned.”
Lindsay Brown, president of the Indiana Democrat African American Caucus, said the complaint was filed because members of the caucus believe Funk discriminates against people of color.
Brown said the caucus is upset that the state Democratic Central Committee, of which he is a member, has not moved to conduct a hearing on Thompson’s complaint.
In that complaint, Thompson says she spoke to Funk after an Anderson City Council meeting in January, and he told her he had not decided whether to sign a waiver for her to appear on the ballot.
“I am a young black female entering into the political field for the first time, and I identify as a Democrat,” Thompson wrote in her complaint. “It is the responsibility of the Democratic Chair to support me in my candidacy, not to make up … excuses as to why he will not.
“The mere appearance of systematic exclusion of people of color from electoral participation undermines confidence in our citizens that our city, county, state, or country can and will hold fair and unbiased elections.”