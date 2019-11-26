MARKLEVILLE — Firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle going into a pond about 10:30 p.m. Monday on County Road 200 East. The driver of the car was rescued from the water without injury.
Herald Bulletin reporter Traci L. Miller sent these tweets from the scene. This story will be updated.
On scene where a water rescue took place tonight. pic.twitter.com/BOpUiTTi4E— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) November 26, 2019
Water levels in the pond were down. If they were at normal level the vehicle would have been completely submerged. pic.twitter.com/SGYWpxulZG— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) November 26, 2019
The female driver was not injured. pic.twitter.com/elu4Uji4Cm— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) November 26, 2019
A deer contributed to the crash, but sheriff deputies have not released all the details of the accident. pic.twitter.com/tMeVxmlLrX— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) November 26, 2019
The woman was freed from the car shortly after going into the water. pic.twitter.com/FUiRtLwboy— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) November 26, 2019
