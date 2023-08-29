ANDERSON — Carolyn Patty, mother of award-winning Christian singing artist Sandi Patty, died recently at the age of 90.
Carolyn died Tuesday surrounded by family.
Born in 1933 to a Christian pastor's family in Oklahoma, she came to Anderson as a student at Anderson University, where she met her husband-to-be, Ron. Married in 1953, they had three children and together formed a traveling gospel singing group, the Ron Patty Family Singers.
After Sandi and her siblings set out on their own music careers, Ron and Patty "continued their ministry to churches nationwide for more than 20 years," according to an obituary for Carolyn provided by the family.
They performed for audiences that included George H.W. Bush and family at Camp David, Bill Glass Crusade events and Billy Graham’s The Cove retreats. Carolyn and Ron also joined the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in concert.
"Carolyn’s skill and love for the instrument (piano) blossomed extraordinarily as she grew into a professional musician, while never losing her wonder and delight in music as she played nearly every day of her life," the obituary reads.
In July, family joined Carolyn and Ron to celebrate their 90th birthdays and their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple has 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family has chosen to have a private celebration of life.