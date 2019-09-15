ANDERSON — The East Central Indiana Court Appointed Special Advocate Inc. program will host its annual fundraising dinner on Monday, Sept. 23, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park to present the Judge Jack Brinkman Child Advocate Award.
The winners of the 2019 Child Advocate Award are Mecca Andrews-Hill of WorkOne, Bridget Foy of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greek’s Pizzeria of Anderson. They were selected by the CASA program in appreciation for their outstanding service, work and commitment on behalf to the children of east central Indiana, a representative said in a press release.
CASA will also honor the 2019 Volunteer of the Year recipients. Ginny Donovan of Hancock County and Connie Millikan of Madison County are being recognized for their work as child advocates.
The Judge Jack Brinkman Child Advocate Award was established in 2010 by East Central Indiana CASA to honor citizens who have made significant contributions to their community on behalf of children. Brinkman retired after serving 30 years as Madison County Superior Court 2 judge. During his time on the bench, Brinkman founded and administrated the Madison County Youth Center, and established the Court Appointed Special Advocate program in Madison County, among many other accomplishments to help children in the area.
All proceeds from the dinner and silent auction go to benefit East Central Indiana CASA. The agency equips and supervises volunteers who provide hundreds of neglected, abused and exploited children with a voice and friend in the court process.
Madison County has a waiting list of over 350 children waiting for a volunteer advocate, and Hancock County has over 50 children waiting for a volunteer advocate, according to the press release.
Platinum sponsors for the Champions for Children event are St. Vincent Regional Hospital of Anderson, Community Hospital of Anderson, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, Mustin Builders and Prairie Farms.
For tickets to the event, or to learn more about volunteering with or donating to CASA, contact the corporate CASA office at 765-649-7215 or visit www.eastcentralcasa.org.
