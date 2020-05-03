ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Correction reported Sunday that four offenders at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have died due to COVID-19.
The increase in the number of people infected in Madison County in recent days is centered at the state correctional facilities.
The number of offenders at the facility testing positive for the coronavirus climbed from 42 to 48 over the past two days.
There are 14 staff members that have tested positive with 302 offenders in quarantine and 71 in isolation.
At the Pendleton juvenile facility the DOC is reporting 20 staff members and four offenders have tested positive, with 20 offenders in quarantine and seven in isolation.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 52 coronavirus related deaths in Madison County which matches the information that Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the local health department, reported.
“Right now most of the positive tests we’re seeing are from the correctional facilities in the county,” Grimes said. “We have four confirmed deaths from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.”
The Indiana State Department of Health has contracted with OptumServe to open 50 testing sites in Indiana. There will be a site in Elwood at the National Guard armory.
The state data is showing that 50% of the people who have died in Madison County from the coronavirus are over the age of 80 with 28.9% of the deaths in the 70 to 79 age group and 11.5% between the ages of 60 and 69.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting Sunday that 17 people died bringing the total in the state to 1,132.
Another 645 people tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the state total to 19,933.
Madison County ranks sixth in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County is reporting 360 deaths followed by Lake County with 95, Johnson County, 72, Hamilton County, 69 and Allen County is reporting 54 deaths.
According to the state, 90% of the deaths from the coronavirus are people over the age of 60.
The state agency is reporting that 16.3% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients a decrease and the number of patients on ventilators state wide dropped to 7.8% of the 2,872 ventilators available in the state.
