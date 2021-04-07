ANDERSON — The state updates its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, and for the seventh week in a row Madison County was blue.
But others haven’t fared as well: The six surrounding counties were all yellow Wednesday.
“The last 10 to 14 days our cases were a little higher, hovered around 20, but they started to come back down the past couple of days,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
“Now we’re back around 12, 13. I’m a lot more comfortable when we’re back in the low teens.”
The county is following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lead in going to a mask advisory instead of a mandate.
“What is it like if we go back to yellow, what does that mean for Madison County? We’re going to have that discussion with the board,” Grimes said.
The Madison County Health Board next meets April 14.
As of Wednesday morning, 25,336 county residents were fully vaccinated.
The county has some remaining stock of Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a clinic Monday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Since it only requires one dose, Johnson & Johnson will be used by local EMS agencies for the Hoosier Homebound program that vaccinates people who are unable to travel to a vaccination site. The program will start next week, Grimes said.
In addition to the seven vaccination sites in the county, the Health Department has scheduled Moderna vaccination clinics for April 19 in Elwood and April 24 at Madison Park Church of God in Anderson.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, but only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and 17.
You can schedule a vaccine appointment online at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
