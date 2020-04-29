ANDERSON — A WARN notice has been filed with the state and city that Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, which furloughed 998 employees on March 16, “may remain closed for business for the foreseeable future.”
The notice, written by Senior Vice President and General Manager Trent McIntosh, was dated Wednesday and sent to the Indiana Department of Workforcement Development, Mayor Thomas J. Broderick, Jr. and Region 5 Workforce Board, Inc.
McIntosh said due to “the unforeseeable, unanticipated and substantial reduction in business levels resulting from the pubic health emergency caused by COVID-19,” 998 employees in Anderson were furloughed.
“Hoosier Park, LLC intends for the furloughs to be temporary; however, given the unknown certainty surrounding COVID-19, it is possible that the furloughs could become a permanent layoff,” McIntosh wrote. “Employees may have the right to bump any other employees pursuant to the collective bargaining agreement.”
McIntosh said the WARN Act ordinarily requires a 60-day advance notice, but due to the public health emergency, compliance was not possible “as the furloughs are the result of business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable at the time that notice would have been required.
“Therefore, this notice is given as soon as practicable under the given circumstances,” he wrote.
The letter states that Hoosier Park, LLC will not need assistance for retraining employees because they “fully intend to re-open with our existing employees.”
“Should circumstances change, we will contact the necessary state and local agencies to provide support as needed,” McIntosh wrote in the letter.
The notice is filed as a closure on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development website, not a layoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.