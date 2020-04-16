ANDERSON – The City of Anderson Transit System continues to provide service for residents without personal transportation to get to medical appointments or to shop for essential items.
The CATS buses have continued to operate throughout the stay-at-home order issued by Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick, and the city has provided drivers with personal protection items including masks, gloves and sanitizer.
Jim Vanbalsen was riding the bus to Walmart on Wednesday but was not wearing a mask or gloves.
“It’s very important,” he said of the continuing bus service. “I wouldn’t have any other way to get around.”
Vanbalsen said he wasn’t worried about catching the COVID-19 virus because he is following the social distancing recommendation.
“I’m staying away from people who look like they have a cold,” he said.
Vanbalsen said the stay-at-home order is frustrating but he is spending time playing board games and watching television.
Rosemarie Snyder was shopping for her 84-year-old mother who recently had knee replacement surgery.
“I’m worried about the virus,” she said. “I wish I had a mask. I hope and pray that they find a vaccine for the COVID-19. A lot of people have passed away and it’s very dangerous.”
The mayor said ridership across the eight CATS routes is down about 50%.
“We will continue to run the buses as long as we can,” Broderick said. “People need to have the service.”
He said the buses are being sanitized daily.
“We’re asking people that are sick not to ride the buses,” he said. “The bus drivers are putting themselves at risk. That’s why we provided the masks and gloves.”
The city of Kokomo is requiring people to wear masks when using public transportation, but Broderick said Anderson has not made it a requirement.
“More and more people are wearing masks,” Broderick said. “People are following the general guidelines.”
CATS driver Roger Lawless said the buses are definitely getting some riders and people are practicing the safety guidelines.
“I’m not worried, because everyone is taking the precautions that they need to as the mayor recommended,” he said. “People are being cautious and are staying the distance away from each other.”
Driver Timothy Patton said he wears the city-provided mask most of the time.
“There are not too many riders right now,” he said. “It’s critical for the people who can’t get out to the doctor’s office or to get out and get their groceries. People really rely on the bus for their transportation.”
Patton said everyone is practicing social distancing.
“I’m worried about it,” he said of the virus. “It’s good we’re taking a proactive approach for the epidemic. I’ve never been through an epidemic before.
“I can see that people are ready to get back to work and the kids are ready to go back to school,” Patton said.
Jim Stanley, the CATS driver on the route to the Flagship, said he is getting fewer than 10 riders a day.
“Most people riding are not wearing masks,” he said. “I’m worried about the virus. We tell people to cover their coughs.”
