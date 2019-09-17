ANDERSON – For the fourth time the city has rejected bids for the replacement of the roof on the City of Anderson Transit System garage and offices.
The Anderson Board of Public Works rejected the latest round of bids Tuesday.
Lori Sylvester of CATS said there were problems with the bids received earlier this month. One bid was missing the required documentation and another didn’t include the bid bond.
She said the Federal Transportation Administration has given the city permission to accept quotes for the work.
The date for the Board or Works to accept quotes is Sept. 24. The work includes a new roof and the installation of insulation. The city is hoping the work will be completed by the end of the year.
In other business, the Board of Works approved a contract with HWC Engineering to do the design work on the new concrete surface on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the 6400 block to Interstate 69.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the contract is not to exceed $143,800 and is being paid for from tax increment financing district funds approved by the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
Leser said the city plans to accept bids on the project in January or February with construction to start in early spring.
The board approved a contract with DB Engineering for the required street assessment management plan required on annually by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The contract is not to exceed $89,500.
Leser said the assessment is for all 315 miles of streets in the city to include the number of lanes and whether or not there are curbs or ditches.
Each segment is from intersection to intersection and the street will receive a rating of 1 to 10, he said. An example of a segment is the portion of street from Jackson and Eighth streets to Jackson and Seventh streets.
