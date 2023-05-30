ANDERSON — A residential blaze Sunday at 3018 Central Ave. took firefighters nearly three hours to extinguish.
After receiving a report of the fire about 1:30 p.m., firefighters found the back of the house and the adjacent shed fully engulfed in flames, according to Anderson Fire Chief David Cravens.
The fire resulted in about $60,000 worth of damage.
The American Red Cross was called to help an undisclosed number of displaced residents. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.