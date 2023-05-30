Fire on Central

Firefighters battle a structure fire at 3018 Central Ave. in Anderson on Sunday afternoon.

ANDERSON — A residential blaze Sunday at 3018 Central Ave. took firefighters nearly three hours to extinguish.

After receiving a report of the fire about 1:30 p.m., firefighters found the back of the house and the adjacent shed fully engulfed in flames, according to Anderson Fire Chief David Cravens.

The fire resulted in about $60,000 worth of damage.

The American Red Cross was called to help an undisclosed number of displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.

Tags

Trending Video