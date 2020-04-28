ANDERSON — Organizers hope to harness the power of the air waves Thursday to drum up some extra business for local retailers that have seen revenue dry up during the coronavirus pandemic.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., WHBU radio will feature programming throughout the day spotlighting local businesses connected to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Listeners will be invited to purchase gift cards in $25 increments through the Chamber’s website, and the businesses will mail their gift cards directly to purchasers.
“This has been a collaborative effort with Woof Boom Radio,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber. “We thought the best way to provide a value for both the people supporting the businesses and the businesses themselves was to promote gift cards.
“The patrons get something in return, and our businesses get an influx of cash to kind of give an injection to the local economy.”
Whitson said the Chamber received about 90 responses to a survey the organization distributed to its members this month. The majority — 75% — came from businesses with 20 or fewer employees, and Whitson noted that 80% of that group said that shutting down because of the pandemic had created adverse effects on their business.
“We knew right then and there, you don’t have to be a genius to figure out, these folks need some help,” Whitson said.
The Chamber has also solicited donations to create a separate matching fund that will be distributed to participating businesses in conjunction with the radio-thon.
“We know at some point the gift cards are going to come due, and the purchase of the gift card gives a much needed cash boost to our local businesses,” Whitson said. “But when they come due, we don’t want them just inundated and having to give free services, so these grants will kind of bridge that gap.”
