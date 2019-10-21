ANDERSON — The proposal being considered for Anderson’s Athletic Park includes a splash pad with waterpark-type features and improvements to the entire site including additional walking trails and playground equipment.
“We’re looking at something similar to what Daleville did,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said of the $4.2 million facility in Delaware County.
For several years there have been efforts to revitalize the Athletic Park area of downtown Anderson through civic and government efforts.
The problem has always been to find funding for the proposals, many of them including the reopening of the Athletic Park pool.
Broderick is requesting approval by the city council on Thursday for a $2.5 million bond to make improvements to several parks.
Broderick said that several years ago the city issued a bond for improvements to Shadyside Park. He said that bond is close to being retired.
“We can roll the bond over and it won’t cost any additional tax dollars,” he said Friday.
The intent is to use the approximately $2.2 million in additional revenues to work on Athletic, Shadyside and Mays parks
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the work at Athletic Park will be done in two or three phases.
Broderick said the administration is looking for input from the public and the Anderson Parks & Recreation Board.
The administration has been working on a proposal for about a year.
“It was all about the timing,” Broderick said. “Once we could get the bonds rolled over it started to provide the financing.”
Eicks said because of the amount of infrastructure that runs through Athletic Park, the design for the improvements can’t disturb the water and sewer lines.
Although there has been talk of reopening the Athletic Park pool in the past, Eicks said the cost was prohibitive.
Broderick said the pool fascade could be maintained as an entrance into Athletic Park from 8th Street with the construction of restrooms and a snack area.
The Athletic Park pool opened in 1925 at a cost of $59,000, but was permanently closed in 2007 after vandals removed all the copper tubing from the structure.
At one time the Rotary Club proposed raising $3.7 million to reopen the pool and provide other amenities to Athletic Park.
The administration of Mayor Kevin Smith attempted to secure grant funding in 2015 to reopen the pool and also proposed construction of an amphitheater on the site.
Over the years there were proposals to construct a two-story indoor ice skating rink on the site and converting some of the space for soccer fields.
At one time Athletic Park hosted the annual Anderson Free Fair which included harness racing before the advent of pari-mutuel wagering in Indiana.
Broderick said a portion of the bond proceeds will be used to upgrade the skateboard section of Mays Park with the possible use of the tennis courts for pickle ball for the community.
“The skate park is popular,” he said. “It’s used more than people imagine.”
The administration is hoping to reopen the pavilion.
Eicks said the tennis courts cannot be restored.
The funds will also be used to renovate the existing playground area at Shadyside Park.
