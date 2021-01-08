ANDERSON — Several changes have been made in the membership of the two Madison County boards that oversee zoning issues.
John Richwine was elected president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, replacing Kelly Gaskill who served as president for two years. Newly elected commissioner Darlene Likens was elected vice president.
The commissioners on Tuesday reappointed Wes Likens, the son of Commissioner Likens, to the Madison County Plan Commission.
The reappointment of Wes Likens was approved by a 2-1 vote, Gaskill casting the no vote.
During the discussion, Gaskill asked if Darlene Likens was going to recuse herself on the appointment of Wes Likens.
Gaskill’s concern was with the county’s nepotism policy.
County Attorney Jeff Graham said Wednesday the nepotism policy addresses the direct supervision of a family member by an elected or appointed official.
“The Plan Commission is a separate agency,” Graham said. “The commissioners have an appointment on the Plan Commission, but they have no supervisory powers.”
Graham said the reappointment of Wes Likens and the vote by Darlene Likens didn’t violate the nepotism statutes.
Gaskill had nominated Lee Walls.
The commissioners reappointed David Kane to the Plan Commission, with Gaskill nominating former member Mark Gary.
Gary was replaced on the Plan Commission on Dec. 31 by Lindsay Brown, with Gaskill and former commissioner Mike Phipps approving the appointment.
The commissioners approved the appointment of Richwine to the Plan Commission to replace Gaskill.
The board, by a 2-1 vote, replaced Denise Spooner on the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals and appointed former County Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs to the position.
Both Spooner and Walls were active members of a group of northern Madison County residents that opposed the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy facility.
The members of the Plan Commission include Wes Likens, Brown, Richwine, Tom Shepherd, Kim Hiatt, John Simmerman, Kane, Cory Bohlander and a member of the Madison County Council.
The Board of Zoning Appeals members are John Simmermon, Jerry Stamm, Cory Bohlander, Curt Stephenson and Hobbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.