ANDERSON — Charmin Gabbard was allowed 20 minutes a day to run on the treadmill while incarcerated at the Madison Correctional Facility.
It was there she felt filled with the Holy Spirit while listening to "Amazing Grace" for the first time.
"I was running and crying and feeling crazy and not knowing what was happening," Gabbard said.
"I heard 'you've been set free,'" she said. "I knew that God took my addiction from me without a doubt."
Gabbard traveled from Connersville to share her testimony with the A Better Life: Brianna's Hope chapter at New Horizons United Methodist Church in Anderson on Monday.
Molested at 6, had her first drink of alcohol at 9 and overdosed twice by the age of 16, Gabbard's traumatic childhood started her down a path of substance abuse.
"I would say I probably served somewhere around 13, 14 years of my life incarcerated," Gabbard said.
But this last time she was determined to change, and a letter from her youngest son telling her he forgave her on the day she left to prison motivated her.
"I was determined to do whatever it took to be a different person. I wanted to live and I didn't know how," she said.
She took advantage of all the recovery resources offered in prison, started attending church and Bible study.
Gabbard will be seven years sober later this month. She works in the recovery field and shares her story.
"God took this broken little girl and gave me a voice and I'm going to use it," Gabbard said.
She said her next mission is to open a recovery café in Fayette County where people from all walks of life can get connected to resources.
A Better Life: Brianna's Hope is named in memory of Brianna DiBattiste, offers support to people struggling with addiction and has 44 chapters in Indiana and Ohio. DiBattiste, of Dunkirk, died in 2014. She was 25.
The chapter at New Horizons UMC, 611 E. 53rd St., meets on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
