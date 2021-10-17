You can sign up for Medicare Part B online. If you’re enrolled in Medicare Part A and want to enroll in Part B during the Special Enrollment Period, please visit our Medicare web page at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.

From there, you can enroll in Part B by completing two forms: CMS-40B (Application for Enrollment in Medicare – Part B [Medical Insurance]) and CMS-L564 (Request for Employment Information).

You can also fax or mail the CMS-40B and CMS-L564 to your local Social Security office to enroll. You can find the fax number and address for your local office at www.ssa.gov/locator.

The Anderson Social Security field office's information is:

Address: 117 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson, IN 46012

Office phone: 1-866-875-0394

TTY number: 1-765-644-7658

Fax: 1-833-950-2148

If you have any questions, please contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY: 1-800-325-0778).

When completing the forms:

• In the remarks section of the CMS-40B application form or online application, say, “I want Part B coverage to begin (MM/YY).”

• If your employer is unable to complete Section B, please complete that portion as best you can on behalf of your employer without your employer’s signature.

• Submit one of the following types of secondary evidence by attaching it to the online application or copying it to include with your mailed or faxed application:

  • Explanations of benefits paid by the group health plan or large group health plan.
  • Health insurance cards with a policy effective date.
  • Income tax returns that show health insurance premiums paid.
  • Pay stubs that reflect health insurance premium deductions.
  • Statements or receipts that reflect payment of health insurance premiums.
  • W-2s reflecting pretax medical contributions.

Please let your friends and loved ones know about the online, mail and fax options.

Charo Boyd is Social Security public affairs specialist for east central Indiana. Her column appears every other Monday.

