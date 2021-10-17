You can sign up for Medicare Part B online. If you’re enrolled in Medicare Part A and want to enroll in Part B during the Special Enrollment Period, please visit our Medicare web page at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.
From there, you can enroll in Part B by completing two forms: CMS-40B (Application for Enrollment in Medicare – Part B [Medical Insurance]) and CMS-L564 (Request for Employment Information).
You can also fax or mail the CMS-40B and CMS-L564 to your local Social Security office to enroll. You can find the fax number and address for your local office at www.ssa.gov/locator.
The Anderson Social Security field office's information is:
Address: 117 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson, IN 46012
Office phone: 1-866-875-0394
TTY number: 1-765-644-7658
Fax: 1-833-950-2148
If you have any questions, please contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY: 1-800-325-0778).
When completing the forms:
• In the remarks section of the CMS-40B application form or online application, say, “I want Part B coverage to begin (MM/YY).”
• If your employer is unable to complete Section B, please complete that portion as best you can on behalf of your employer without your employer’s signature.
• Submit one of the following types of secondary evidence by attaching it to the online application or copying it to include with your mailed or faxed application:
- Explanations of benefits paid by the group health plan or large group health plan.
- Health insurance cards with a policy effective date.
- Income tax returns that show health insurance premiums paid.
- Pay stubs that reflect health insurance premium deductions.
- Statements or receipts that reflect payment of health insurance premiums.
- W-2s reflecting pretax medical contributions.
Please let your friends and loved ones know about the online, mail and fax options.
