CHESTERFIELD — The Town Council voted to add a recycling service along with approval of a new four-year contract with Best Way Disposal.
“We don’t have anything (recycling) in Chesterfield,” Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Duhnam said at Monday’s meeting.
“We’ve had several phone calls from residents that would like to have recycling.”
For under $200 a month Best Way will provide an 8-yard front load dumpster for recyclables that will be emptied weekly.
The location for the dumpster is yet to be determined but will likely be at the town hall, said council President Scott Hardin.
In other business, a contract for eight new tasers for the police department was approved. Police Chief Billy Ingles said the town’s reserve officers continued to use older tasers, which are obsolete and could be a liability if they stay in service.
The new contract will provide the tasers for a little over $1,000 a year.
The council authorized payment of $15,730 for the town’s firework display. The money will come from riverboat funds.
Final payment to Fredericks Construction for two invoices totaling $30,165 was approved as part of the park project completed last year.
The street department’s annual Bobcat lease was approved, and the town’s capital assets ordinance was updated in accordance with direction from the State Board of Accounts.
