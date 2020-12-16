CHESTERFIELD — Town council approved two bonuses for employees at Tuesday's meeting.
A resolution was approved to pay a year-end bonus of $250 to full-time employees and $125 to part-time employees. Money from the slot machine fund will be used to pay for the bonuses.
"My plan is to have that in their accounts by Monday," said Deborah Dunham, clerk-treasurer.
The council also amended the town's salary ordinance to give full-time employees a one-time $750 payment in January.
OTHER BUSINESS
• Police Chief William Ingles reported that more than 40 kids were taking part in the department's Christmas for Kids event this Thursday.
Families will meet officers at the Anderson Meijer for a $100 shopping spree.
• The police department has been getting reports of packages being stolen off front porches, and Chief Ingles advised residents to keep an eye out in their neighborhood for porch pirates.
• Council approved the as-is sale of surplus water meters to Daleville for $3,871.25.
• The contracts for town attorney Thomas Beeman and operation of the wastewater treatment plant by Schutte Environmental were renewed.
• Because of high demand, an extra recycling bin for residents will be added, Dunham said.
The council's next meeting will be Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
