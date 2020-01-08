CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Town Council elected Scott Hardin as president and Buddy Patterson as vice president on Monday.
Hardin replaces Jack Taylor as president. In nominating Hardin, Ed Leonard said Taylor had done an outstanding job.
“Town councils periodically change the president and vice president to give everybody a chance to get the experience,” Leonard said.
Police Chief Bill Ingle reported department statistics were down slightly for 2019. He attributed that to fewer traffic stops due to manpower but call volume was consistent with previous years. For the five years they have data, call volume has been between 3,100 and 3,600, Ingles said.
A request from Ingles to hire two new reserve officers, Brittany Dunaway and Ben Wilson, was approved.
The council extended its wastewater contract with Schutte Environmental through the end of the year and renewed the contract with Beeman Law for 2020.
The council also approved spending $77,157 for insurance, $800 for training for Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Dunham, $1,000 to replace a water meter and $650 to repair lights in the gym at the Millcreek Civic Center.
