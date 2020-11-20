CHESTERFIELD — Following a public hearing, the town council approved the first sewage rate increase since 2011 and bond ordinance to finance upgrades to the town’s sewage works mandated by the state.
As expected, a change in aromatization since the first reading of the ordinance adjusted the rate down slightly.
Residents can expect to pay $54.72 for 3,000 gallons.
Payments on bonds from 2007 were extended to keep the rate increase to a minimum.
The state has mandated the town to remove phosphorus from the water it discharges into the White River from the wastewater plant. Excess phosphorus can cause algae blooms.
“We were placed in this situation where we have to do this and our goal is to make sure the residents of Chesterfield are not damaged by high rates,” said town council president Ed Leonard during the initial meeting for the rate increase.
The town also treats wastewater from Daleville and Mounds State Park.
The project will also include other improvements to the system, including a new lift station at Mounds, a new scrubber system at the main lift station and a new aeration system.
In other business the town approved year end spending for supplies requested by police chief William Ingles.
Clerk-treasurer Deborah Dunham secured a 80/20 matching grant to purchase six new bulletproof vests for the police department. The council approved spending $980 to cover the town’s portion of the grant.
The town is working with The Christian Center to deliver about 150 meals to Chesterfield and Union Township residents on Thanksgiving.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Memorial Hall at the Millcreek Civic Center.
