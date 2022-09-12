“I don’t need to leave Chesterfield to see the world, because the world comes to me,” said Rachel Smith, a trustee for the Indiana Association of Spiritualists. “I have met people at camp from New Zealand, Peru, Japan, various countries in Europe and South America.”
Smith was referring to those who come for Spirit Fest.
Spirit Fest is not only for spiritualists. Smith said there’s something for everyone to connect with.
Smith told a story of a man she called Jim. She said after attending Spirit Fest for the first time in 2021, he very quickly felt a connection with the camp, with the grounds and the people. She said this year, he’s bringing a friend.
Making connections is what Smith said makes the festival so important.
Like many institutions, the festival is recovering from the pandemic. Last year, she said 2,000 to 3,000 people attended. They’re hoping they will eventually be back in the more usual 10,000 range.
Sept. 17-18 will be its 20-year anniversary. She said due to the ongoing pandemic, all but the museum tours will be outdoors.
There will be readings, healing services, reiki, lectures, vendors and food trucks.
Some healing services, she said, are contactless. One year, she said, a woman performed a healing service by walking around someone with a drum.
Smith said Camp Chesterfield has been in operation for 136 years. She said the land originally belonged to the Bronnenbergs, the family associated with Mounds State Park in Anderson.
According to the Camp Chesterton website, Carol and Emily Bronnenberg were active spiritualists who sold the land to the IAS during the late 1800s.